James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game versus Detroit, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNetreports.
Questionable tags are usually par for the course with James, so it's not a surprise to see him suit up for his fifth straight game. There's no word of any restrictions heading into tipoff.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Available Friday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Nabs another questionable tag•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Teases triple-double against Denver•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Available for Thursday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Handed questionable designation•