James (sciatica) will play in Tuesday's game against the Jazz, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

James will make his season debut after missing nearly the first month of the season due to sciatica on his right side. It wouldn't be surprising to see the superstar forward operate under a minutes restriction, and his return could mean fewer minutes for Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia. James has continued to play at an elite level in the latter stages of his career, and over 70 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, the 40-year-old averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.9 minutes per game.