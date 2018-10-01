Lakers' LeBron James: Will play Tuesday
James will play Tuesday against the Nuggets.
James made his Lakers debut Sunday night and saw 15 minutes of action in a 124-107 loss to Denver. The Lakers will likely cap James' minutes against Tuesday, but the goal is to get him as many in-game reps with his new teammates as possible before the regular season.
