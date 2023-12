James (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics, Lauren Jones of The Sporting Tribune reports.

James drew a questionable tag after posting a season-high 40 points (13-20 FG) during Saturday's win over the Thunder. However, as has been the case often his season, he's been cleared ahead of tipoff and should be full go. Across eight December appearances, James has averaged 27.9 points, 9.5 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 35.9 minutes per game.