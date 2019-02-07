Lakers' LeBron James: Will play vs. Boston

James (rest) will play during Thursday's game against the Celtics, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

As expected, James won't take the night off for rest, and he'll appear in his third game back from a groin injury that sidelined him for over a month. Since returning, he's racked up 42 points, 21 rebounds, 18 assists and two steals in 70 minutes.

