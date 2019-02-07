Lakers' LeBron James: Will play vs. Boston
James (rest) will play during Thursday's game against the Celtics, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
As expected, James won't take the night off for rest, and he'll appear in his third game back from a groin injury that sidelined him for over a month. Since returning, he's racked up 42 points, 21 rebounds, 18 assists and two steals in 70 minutes.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...