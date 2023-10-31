James (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday night against Orlando, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James was listed on the injury report as probable after logging 39 minutes a night ago, but head coach Darvin Ham stated in his pregame press conference that the coaching staff would see how the star forward felt in warmups before determining if he'd play. James evidently convinced the training staff that he's good to go, as he'll take the court for the second half of LA's back-to-back. James is averaging 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.3 minutes so far this year (three games).