Lakers' LeBron James: Will play vs. Mavs

James (groin) has been cleared to play Sunday against Dallas, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

James carried a probable tag into the day, and, as expected, he'll be in the starting lineup Sunday, despite a sore groin. James played 37 minutes in Saturday night's win over Portland, finishing with 21 points, 16 assists and seven rebounds.

