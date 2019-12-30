Lakers' LeBron James: Will play vs. Mavs
James (groin) has been cleared to play Sunday against Dallas, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
James carried a probable tag into the day, and, as expected, he'll be in the starting lineup Sunday, despite a sore groin. James played 37 minutes in Saturday night's win over Portland, finishing with 21 points, 16 assists and seven rebounds.
