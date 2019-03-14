Lakers' LeBron James: Will play vs. Raptors
James will play in Thursday's game against Toronto, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
James' status wasn't ever in much doubt, but the Lakers did state that they may hold him out of one-half of back-to-back sets. With James in the lineup Thursday, it's possible he'll be rested Friday in Detroit.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Stays hot against Bulls•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Excels despite capped minutes•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: To face minutes restriction•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Surpasses record in defeat•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Scores team-high 27 points Monday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Hands out 16 assists in loss•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.