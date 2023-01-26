James (ankle) is "ready to go" for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

There were some concerns James would sit Wednesday considering the contest was the second half of a back-to-back set. However, James will suit up, meaning the Lakers will have their star duo of James and Anthony Davis (foot) active together for the first time since Dec. 16. Although James would usually be set for a lower usage rate with Davis active, Davis will be under a heavy minutes restriction and will come off the bench, so James should continue to be the clear No. 1 option.