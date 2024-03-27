James (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Anthony Davis (knee) will hit the sidelines for Wednesday's game, so James figures to be very busy on offense, making him an attractive target in daily fantasy leagues. Season-long managers should ensure they have King James active.
