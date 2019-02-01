Lakers' LeBron James: Will play without restriction

James (groin) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Clippers and won't be on a minutes limit, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As anticipated, James will make his return from a groin injury and will surprisingly be without a minutes limit despite a lengthy absence, although the Lakers will monitor their superstar closely. Expect a productive night from the former MVP as he should be properly motivated following the injury. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Beasley's minutes figure to take a hit with James back in the mix.