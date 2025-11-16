The Lakers recalled James (back) from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday, and he'll be a full participant in Monday's practice, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

James has yet to make his season debut due to sciatica, though he's trending in the right direction after spending time practicing with the Lakers' G League affiliate. The veteran superstar can be considered questionable ahead of Tuesday's game against the Jazz until the Lakers provide another update on his status, which is expected to come by Monday night. If the 40-year-old returns to game action Tuesday, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia could see a dip in playing time.