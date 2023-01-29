James (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Nets.

James continues to battle left ankle soreness and will take a seat for the first half of the Lakers' upcoming back-to-back set, marking his first absence since Jan. 9. It appears like the veteran forward's absence is simply a load-management situation, so expect James to return to action Tuesday against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Anthony Davis (foot) is also out Monday, so Thomas Bryant, Wenyen Gabriel, Rui Hachimura and Juan Toscano-Anderson are all candidates for increased roles against the Nets.