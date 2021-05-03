James (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against Denver, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James departed Sunday night's loss to Toronto with soreness in his right ankle, which previously kept him out of 20 consecutive games from March 21 through April 28. The hope is that the Lakers are simply exercising caution on the second half of a back-to-back, but it's nonetheless concerning that James will not suit up given that the team is fighting to stay out of the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. Until further notice, consider James questionable for Thursday's showdown with the Clippers.