James (foot) will start in Thursday's contest against the Clippers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James opened the season strongly Tuesday as he recorded 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes of action. The 37-year-old was dealing with a minor foot injury, but he will ultimately play Thursday against the Clippers. James will start alongside Anthony Davis (back), Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker.