Lakers' LeBron James: Will start Tuesday
James (groin) is starting Tuesday against the Nets.
James has been playing through his lingering groin ailment the past five games and Tuesday night will be no different. He's averaged 35 minutes a contest during that stretch so expect a similar workload against the Nets, barring any major setbacks.
