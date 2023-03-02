James isn't expected to require surgery to address his right foot injury, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Instead, James will hope that rest and rehab will be enough for him to overcome the right foot injury, which is expected to keep him sidelined for at least 2-to-3 weeks. James is scheduled to be re-evaluated in mid-March, at which point the Lakers may provide a more precise target date for his return. The fact that James is avoiding surgery at least bodes well for his chances of playing again this season, though where the Lakers stand in the Western Conference playoff picture could determine when or if the 38-year-old returns. In James' absence, Troy Brown should continue to start at small forward.