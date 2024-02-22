James (ankle) is out for Thursday's game versus the Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
James will miss his second straight game Thursday after receiving treatment on his left ankle over the All-Star break. Cam Reddish (ankle), Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. James' next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with San Antonio.
