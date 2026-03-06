Lakers' LeBron James: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (elbow) is out for Friday's game against the Pacers.
James suffered a left elbow injury during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against Denver and was unable to finish the contest. The Lakers will hold him out for the second leg of this back-to-back set, but the severity of his injury remains unclear. Guys like Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura could see increased minutes with this news Friday.
