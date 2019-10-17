Lakers' LeBron James: Won't play Friday
Coach Frank Vogel said James (rest) will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
James is just getting some maintenance ahead of the regular-season opener -- which is set for Tuesday against the Clippers -- after playing 25 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition, finishing with 18 points, 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal.
