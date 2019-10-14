Lakers' LeBron James: Won't play Monday
James won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Warriors for rest purposes, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
James will miss Monday's game against Golden State in order to rest. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be in line for a heightened role in James' absence.
