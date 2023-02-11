James (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James' persistent ankle soreness continues to land him on the injury report and occasionally prevent him from playing, though Saturday marks his first time with consecutive absences since late November. The Lakers' newly-acquired players will all be available to play, minus Mo Bamba (suspension), so things could be somewhat disjointed due to a lack of chemistry. James' next chance to play is Monday against the Trail Blazers.