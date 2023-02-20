James has been ruled out for the second half of Sunday's All-Star Game due to a right hand contusion, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

James posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four assists and one rebound in 14 minutes during the first half of the All-Star Game but hit his hand on the rim and will be held out down the stretch. He dealt with an ankle injury shortly before the All-Star break, but the severity of his hand injury is unclear. The Lakers return to action Thursday against the Warriors, and James recently expressed his desire to play as much as possible to close out the regular season as the team competes for a postseason berth.