Lakers' LeBron James: Won't play Sunday

James (ribs) will be held out of Sunday's game against Denver, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

As expected, James will miss Sunday's game due to a thoracic muscle strain. He originally suffered the injury in Tuesday's loss to Indiana but was able to play through it and see 37 minutes in Thursday's loss to Milwaukee. While the injury doesn't appear to be anything too serious, James' status for Wednesday's marquee matchup against the Clippers is up in the air. Look or Rajon Rondo to start in James' absence.