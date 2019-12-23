Lakers' LeBron James: Won't play Sunday
James (ribs) will be held out of Sunday's game against Denver, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
As expected, James will miss Sunday's game due to a thoracic muscle strain. He originally suffered the injury in Tuesday's loss to Indiana but was able to play through it and see 37 minutes in Thursday's loss to Milwaukee. While the injury doesn't appear to be anything too serious, James' status for Wednesday's marquee matchup against the Clippers is up in the air. Look or Rajon Rondo to start in James' absence.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...