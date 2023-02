James (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James appeared in the Lakers' last four games despite his ankle injury, but he'll be unable to suit up for Thursday's home game against the Bucks. Lonnie Walker and Austin Reaves are candidates to see additional playing time, while D'Angelo Russell (recently traded) and Malik Beasley (recently traded) could also provide assistance if they're able to make their team debut Thursday.