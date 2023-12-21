James has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report this season but has suited up in most matchups. However, he'll be unavailable for the second half of a back-to-back set Thursday while dealing with an ankle injury. Rui Hachimura and Christian Wood are candidates to see increased run against Minnesota, while James' next chance to return will be Saturday against Oklahoma City.