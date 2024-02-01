James (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James has dealt with an ankle injury in recent weeks, but he was able to play in both halves of a back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday. However, James and Anthony Davis (Achilles) will both be sidelined for Thursday's matchup, which will likely open up additional minutes for Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and Christian Wood. James' next chance to suit up will be Saturday against the Knicks.