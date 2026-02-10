Lakers' LeBron James: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (foot) will not play Tuesday against the Spurs, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.
After James supplied 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-110 loss to the Thunder, he's going to sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set for injury maintenance. Austin Reaves (calf), Marcus Smart (ankle) and Luka Doncic (hamstring) are all sidelined, so the Lakers will be extremely shorthanded for this contest.
