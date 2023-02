James has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Memphis due to right foot soreness, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James played through his foot injury during Sunday's comeback win over Dallas but will be unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set Tuesday. Troy Brown, Rui Hachimura and Lonnie Walker are candidates to see increased playing time against the Grizzlies, while James' next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against Oklahoma City.