James (glute) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James is dealing with nerve irritation in his glute, which could keep him sidelined for the majority, if not all, of the preseason. Lakers newcomer Jake LaRavia will likely see more time on the floor during James' absence, as he'll potentially be a starter.

