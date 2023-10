James (rest) won't play in Wednesday's preseason game versus the Kings, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

James missed Saturday's preseason opener against the Warriors for rest purposes but returned to action Monday versus the Nets. The 38-year-old posted 10 points, five assists and three rebounds in 17 minutes versus Brooklyn, and it appears his expected absence Wednesday is simply procedural, as he plans to appear in about half of the Lakers' preseason contests this year.