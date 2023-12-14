James (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James will miss his second game of the 2023-24 season with a left calf injury -- an issue that's kept him on the injury report for most of the season. Considering he's frequently played through the injury, fantasy managers shouldn't expect a lengthy absence. While James is out, Rui Hachimura, Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt could each see more action. His next chance to play will come Friday in a rematch with San Antonio.