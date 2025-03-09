James won't return to Saturday's game against the Celtics due to a left groin strain, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter, and he won't be able to return to the hardwood as the Lakers attempt to mount a comeback in the final minutes. James posted 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists across 35 minutes. His status for Monday's game against the Nets on the road is to be determined.