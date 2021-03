James (ankle) will not return to Saturday's game against the Hawks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James exited Saturday's game during the second quarter with what appeared to be a bad ankle injury and won't return against the Hawks. This puts his status for Sunday's game against the Suns in question, as the severity of the injury is unknown at this time. Talen Horton-Tucker and Kyle Kuzma will likely see increased run in James' absence.