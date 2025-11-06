James (back) will not travel with the team on their upcoming five-game road trip, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

James has been targeting a mid-November return, but he needs to complete full-contact, 5-on-5 work before he's cleared to play, and that won't happen while he's away from the team. The Lakers return from their road trip Nov. 16, and then play Nov. 18 at home against the Jazz, leaving little time for James to get in some quality practices.