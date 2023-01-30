Walker (knee) is available for Monday's contest against the Nets, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.
Walker will officially make his second straight appearance after missing 14 consecutive games due to a knee injury. The athletic guard is averaging 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 29.2 minutes over his first 33 appearances this season.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Should play Monday•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Offers efficient scoring in return•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Will play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Limited Saturday if cleared to play•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Questionable at Boston•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Ruled out Wednesday•