Walker (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Walker hasn't played since Dec. 28 due to left knee tendinitis, but he's listed as questionable for the first time since Jan. 3, which suggests he's on track to return soon even if he remains sidelined Wednesday. Before his injury, the fifth-year guard was playing well to start his Lakers tenure, posting 14.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29.8 minutes across 32 appearances (all starts). The Lakers recently traded for Rui Hachimura and are expected to get Anthony Davis (foot) back Wednesday, but when he returns to full strength, Walker figures to reprise his role in Los Angeles' starting five.