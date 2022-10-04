Walker (ankle) will be cleared to play starting Tuesday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Walker has been dealing with an ankle injury throughout the start of the Lakers' training camp, but the newly acquired guard will be cleared to play Tuesday. Walker's first chance to take the court with Los Angeles will come Wednesday against the Suns.
