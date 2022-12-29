Walker racked up zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 loss to the Heat.

Walker hadn't posted a zero in the scoring column before Wednesday and had just one game with fewer than seven points since Oct. 30. He was only on the floor for 21 minutes in this one and attempted just four shots, which likely explains his minimal output. Walker isn't the most fantasy-friendly option in general, checking in outside the top 150 in per-game production and outside the top 200 in per-36 production.