Walker (foot) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Bucks, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Walker was a late scratch ahead of Wednesday's win over the Trail Blazers with left foot soreness, leaving the Lakers down a second member of the starting five with Troy Brown (foot) also being sidelined. Austin Reaves picked up a spot start on the wing and could get another look with the top unit Friday if both Walker and Brown can't suit up.