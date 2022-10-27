Walker provided 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Nuggets.

Walker has thrived as a regular starter, and after a slow start, he's put up two consecutive 15-point performances, which were preceded by an explosive 26-point showing against the Clippers. Unlike his rocky tenure with the Spurs, Walker seems to have found a secure landing spot in Los Angeles, where he looks to be a regular fixture in the starting five.