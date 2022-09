Walker (ankle) will be non-contact during the Lakers' first training camp practice Tuesday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Walker joined the Lakers on a one-year, $6.5 million this offseason and finds himself among a plethora of backcourt options heading into the 2022-23 campaign. The extent of Walker's ankle injury remains unclear, but there'll likely be more clarity on the situation as the regular season draws closer.