Walker (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Walker missed the Lakers' previous matchup due to an illness, but has a good chance to return to action versus the Clippers. The guard has started all nine games he has participated in, and has averaged a career-high 15.3 points on 44.3 percent overall shooting.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Ruled out Monday•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Leads team in scoring•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Drills three triples in win•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Continues nice run of production•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Erupts for game-high 26 points•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Inserted into starting lineup•