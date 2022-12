Walker chipped in 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one block over 33 minutes during Friday's 133-122 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Walker scored nine of his 15 points from beyond the arc and also registered his first block since Dec. 2 against Milwaukee. He's looked sharp from three over his last five contests, knocking down 42.3 percent of his triples while averaging 13.6 points over this stretch.