Walker ended Sunday's 121-110 victory over Denver with 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes.

Walker buried a team-high three triples in Sunday's victory, posting his second-highest point total of the season. He's now scored 15 or more points in four games this season, and he's supplemented the offense with 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.