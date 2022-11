Walker posted 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to the Kings.

Walker's return from a two-game absence was highlighted by efficient and volume-rich scoring. He's a top scoring option behind Anthony Davis while LeBron James (adductor) is out.