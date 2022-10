Head coach Darvin Ham said Walker (ankle) looked "great" in Sunday's practice after sitting out the team's preseason finale Friday against the Kings as a precaution,

Walker was nursing a mild left ankle sprain heading into that contest, so the Lakers decided to hold him out to avoid a potential aggravation. The 23-year-old wing looks like he'll be good to go for Tuesday's regular-season opener at Golden State, but the extent of his role isn't fully known. Walker's playing time may be contingent on the availability -- or lack thereof -- of Russell Westbrook (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (finger), both of whom are considered day-to-day.