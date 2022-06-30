Walker and the Lakers agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million contract on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After having his qualifying offer pulled by the Spurs earlier in the day Thursday, Walker will head to LA to help improve the team's backcourt after the departure of Malik Monk. The 23-year-old is coming off a 2021-22 season in which he averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Walker could see a significant role either as a potential starter or a depth role off the bench, behind Austin Reaves or Talen Horton-Tucker.