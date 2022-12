Walker recorded 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 124-117 win over Detroit.

Walker led the team from three in the win, finishing with the third-highest scoring total while scoring 15 or more points for the second straight contest. Over his last five games, Walker has averaged 14.4 points with 2.6 threes per contest.