Walker ended Sunday's 121-110 victory over Denver with 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes.

Walker buried a team-high three threes in Sunday's victory, posting his second-highest point total of the season. Walker's three shots from deep marked a season high, now having scored 15 or more points in four games this year.